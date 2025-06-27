 Skip to main content

Walmart Further Invests in Angus Beef Supply Chain With New Facility

Company’s 1st-ever own case-ready beef plant now open in Kansas
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Walmart beef plant
Walmart has opened a new Angus beef facility in the state of Kansas.

Walmart is creating a more resilient, transparent and efficient supply chain for Angus beef with the opening of its first-ever owned and operated, case-ready beef facility in Kansas. Located in the city of Olathe, the facility will create more than 600 jobs for the local community.

The more than 300,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will process fresh beef into retail case-ready cuts, then ship them to Walmart distribution centers to serve stores throughout the Midwest. Walmart calls the move critical to its overall strategy to build an end-to-end supply chain for Angus beef.

“The opening of our new facility in Olathe, Kansas, is centered on delivering more of what our customers want — affordable food and quality they can trust,” said John Laney, EVP, food at Walmart U.S. “This is the first case-ready facility fully owned and operated by Walmart, and that milestone ensures we’re able to bring more consistency, more transparency and more value to our customers.” 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Kansas has long been at the forefront of the agriculture industry, and Walmart’s investment in Olathe is further driving our success,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “Through food production and supply chain innovations, we are proud to partner with Walmart to transform how we feed communities across our state and the region.”

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds