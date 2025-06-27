Walmart Further Invests in Angus Beef Supply Chain With New Facility
“Kansas has long been at the forefront of the agriculture industry, and Walmart’s investment in Olathe is further driving our success,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “Through food production and supply chain innovations, we are proud to partner with Walmart to transform how we feed communities across our state and the region.”
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.