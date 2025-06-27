Walmart Further Invests in Angus Beef Supply Chain With New Facility

Walmart is creating a more resilient, transparent and efficient supply chain for Angus beef with the opening of its first-ever owned and operated, case-ready beef facility in Kansas. Located in the city of Olathe, the facility will create more than 600 jobs for the local community.

The more than 300,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will process fresh beef into retail case-ready cuts, then ship them to Walmart distribution centers to serve stores throughout the Midwest. Walmart calls the move critical to its overall strategy to build an end-to-end supply chain for Angus beef.