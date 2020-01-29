Walmart Features Grocery Pickup on Super Bowl Stage

Press enter to search
By Abby Kleckler - 01/29/2020
Walmart's Super Bowl Commercial Features Grocery Pickup
Walmart's 60-second Super Bowl spot includes 12 recognizable TV and movie characters all picking up their groceries

Walmart Inc. is building off its "Famous Cars" campaign, launched last year, with its "Famous Visitors" campaign, which will air during this year's Super Bowl game. Famous Visitors puts an emphasis on the mega-retailer's grocery pickup service, with the help of 12 characters from popular TV shows and movies. 

"We pulled out all of the stops for our first Big Game commercial, bringing in many more characters and vessels from other beloved intergalactic entertainment properties," said Janey Whiteside, EVP and Walmart chief customer officer, in a blog post. "We’re excited to show tens of millions of viewers who tune into the Big Game how our pickup service can reinvent their shopping experience and add much-needed time back into their day. It’s truly out-of-this-world convenient."

Walmart and the visitors will tease their arrival across a variety of media before the Big Game, including radio stations, TV walls in Walmart stores, and social media channels. After the commercial airs, the company will broadcast a special message through its Twitter account. 

The complete 60-second commercial and an extended version can already be viewed online. 

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

