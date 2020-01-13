Walmart Debuts GA Case-Ready Facility

Walmart Inc. has opened a 201,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art case-ready facility in Thomasville, Ga., that's part of the mega-retailer’s recently instituted Angus beef supply chain. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined Walmart executives to mark the Jan. 10 occasion.

The facility is operated by Augusta, Ga.-based FPL Food LLC and brings more than 200 jobs to the state. Walmart began construction on the facility in August 2018.

Part of the company’s end-to-end Angus beef supply chain, the facility will distribute a selection of Angus beef cuts, among them steaks and roasts, to 500 Walmart stores in the southeast, including Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

“Our new Angus beef supply chain is a perfect example of Walmart’s dedication to bringing customers high-quality food at a great price,” said Scott Neal, SVP, Meat, Walmart U.S. “By enlisting a number of top companies to take part in our Angus beef supply chain, including FLP Food, which operates the facility we’re proud to open today we’ll be able to provide customers with unprecedented transparency throughout the supply chain and leverage the learning we gain across our business.”

In tandem with the opening of the facility, Walmart has given $7,500 to Georgia Wildlife Federation, $2,500 to the Thomasville Police Force and $2,500 to Second Harvest of South Georgia.

The employs more than 62,000 associates in 211 retail units and seven distribution centers in Georgia. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.