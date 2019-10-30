Walmart Customers Can Order Adult Beverages via Grocery Pickup

Look out, Drizly and Minibar - Walmart is adding alcoholic beverages to the list of products it delivers.

Walmart is enabling customers at 2,000 locations in 29 states, including California, Texas and Florida, to use the mega-retailer’s Grocery Pickup service to purchase adult beverages.

Shoppers can choose from a broad selection of wines and beers, in accordance with state and local regulations, with many regional or local brands available. Some locations also allow for the pickup of spirits, depending on local laws.

“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” noted Tom Ward, SVP, digital operations at Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game.”

At the time of pickup, the customer will be required to produce valid photo identification verifying that they are 21 years of age or older before receiving the alcohol products they’ve ordered.

The mega-retailer will also make deliveries of adult beverages from almost 200 stores in California and Florida, with more being added in accordance with local and state regulations.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.