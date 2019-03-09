Walmart in Mexico Offering Same-Day Delivery

Walmart stores in Mexico now provide delivery within three hours for certain home and tech products ordered online, according to a published report.

The new service from Walmart de México y Centroamérica, called On Demand, covers approximately 12,000 products of certain dimensions delivered within Mexico, among them laptops, cell phones, televisions and clothing irons, Reuters reported. Customers also have the option of picking up at 277 locations items ordered online.

This year, the mega-retailer has opened two distribution centers dedicated to ecommerce in Mexico, its largest foreign market by store count, in its bid to keep pace with Amazon. The Seattle-based online giant, which launched in Mexico in 2015, already offers same-day delivery within Mexico City for certain items.

“At Walmart de México y Centroamérica, we will continue to reinvent the rules of retail, since we are convinced that combining the best of the digital world with physical stores will generate great benefits for our customers,” said Gabriela Buenrostro, deputy director of corporate communication at the Mexico City-based division, in a statement. “With On Demand, we can be closer to Mexican families, delivering the merchandise they are looking for much faster.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.