Walmart Accepting U.S.-Made Product Pitches for 11th Annual Open Call

Walmart's Open Call winners will see their products online or on shelves at Walmart or Sam's Club.

Walmart is again putting the United States first as it opens the application period for its 11th annual Open Call event. The retailer will accept product pitches for items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. for possible inclusion on its physical or digital shelves, or those of Walmart-owned Sam’s Club, now through July 15.

Open Call 2024 will be held Sept. 25 and 26, with each chosen entrepreneur participating in mentoring sessions with Walmart leaders and listening to presentations from special guests. They will also have a one-on-one pitch meeting with Walmart and/or Sam's Club merchants.