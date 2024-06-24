Walmart Accepting U.S.-Made Product Pitches for 11th Annual Open Call
Sourcing event will be held Sept. 25-26
During last year’s Open Call event, Walmart and Sam's Club merchants heard more than 1,000 pitches from more than 700 businesses hailing from all 50 states. Since the program’s inception in 2014, thousands of small and medium-sized businesses have been granted that golden ticket.
Each week, about 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Progressive Grocer also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.