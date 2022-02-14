Walgreens, Volta Expand EV Charging Partnership

Walgreens has expanded its collaboration with Volta Inc. to deploy 1,000 DC (direct-current) fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) stalls at more than 500 Walgreens throughout the United States. Volta began working with Walgreens in 2019 and currently has stations at 49 of the drug store chain’s stores.

“As we expand our DC fast-charging presence across the country, Walgreens is an ideal match for faster forms of Volta charging given the average time a Walgreens shopper typically spends in-store,” said Scott Mercer, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Volta, adding that the provider’s “intelligent charging network is built around understanding and anticipating consumer behavior. The next phase of our work with Walgreens will provide people with a quick, convenient, and meaningful charge that is tailored to their shopping experience while bringing us another step closer to a clean energy future.”

Featuring high-impact, large-format digital screens, Volta stations also provide a digital out-of-home advertising opportunity, enabling brands to reach shoppers seconds before they enter a store to make a purchase, simultaneously driving measurable business results and environmental impact. This functionality will be leveraged by Walgreens Advertising Group.

“Walgreens is committed to providing customers with new and different digital experiences alongside convenient solutions that help them lead healthier lives,” said Luke Kigel, VP of Walgreens integrated media and leader of Walgreens Advertising Group. “Volta’s electric chargers allow Walgreens to seamlessly bring customers unique advertising and convenience experiences with eye-catching screens and quick, convenient charging to match their behavior, all while helping to build healthier communities through reducing vehicle emissions.”

The agreement furthers Volta’s DC fast-charging expansion strategy and Walgreens’ support of initiatives that lower emissions and make the planet healthier.

Volta also works with such retailers as Albertsons/Safeway and Ahold Delhaize’s Giant Food banner.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA division of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The drug store chain operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving about 9 million customers daily. Walgreens is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, with 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities, is No. 8 on The PG 100, while Ahold Delhaize USA, parent company of Landover, Md.-based Giant Food, which operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, is No. 10.