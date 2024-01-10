Wakefern’s Banners to Host Job Fairs

Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, has revealed that its supermarket banners will host hiring fairs on Saturday, Jan. 20 for candidates seeking career opportunities and retail experience.

The walk-up job fairs will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that date at stores in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. During those hours, interested job seekers can visit most participating ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage or Fairway Market stores to speak with a hiring representative for an immediate interview. Full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on the location.

[Read more: "EXCLUSIVE: 4 Workforce Trends for 2024"]

Available positions, including general, perishable, front end and stocking clerks, offer flexible hours and a wide variety of cross-training, including via game-based app, to give employees the knowledge, skills and tools to work as a team throughout the store. Each job offers opportunities for career growth and plays a key role in the operation of the entire Wakefern organization and its retail banners and stores.

The banners also provide associates with entertainment and tuition discounts, in addition to scholarship opportunities, and associates will have the opportunity to work for family-owned businesses that are part of a retailer-owned supermarket cooperative. Further information is available on the websites of each participating banner.

The precautionary snow date for the job fairs is Jan. 27, at the same times noted above.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.