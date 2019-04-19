Press enter to search
Wakefern VP Details ShopRite Private-Brand Strategy

04/19/2019
Wakefern VP Details ShopRite Private-Brand Strategy
ShopRite's current private-brand offerings include premium items sold under the ShopRite Trading Company label

Big changes have come and are coming to ShopRite’s private-brand program. The changes began almost a year ago, when Chris Skyers was appointed VP of own brands for Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., whose members operate more than 270 ShopRite stores in the Northeast

Skyers told attendees of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing’s (ECRM) second-annual Store Brands Leadership Summit, held at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on April 8, that he wants to take ShopRite’s store brands to 30 percent market share in the next five years, from their current market share of about 13 percent.

To find out how the company intends to do that, read the article by Lawrence Aylward, editor-in-chief of Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands.

