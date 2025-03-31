Vori, Fujitsu Partner on Advanced Self-Checkout Solutions
Move aims to help independent grocers achieve greater efficiency in store ops
“Our partnership with Vori represents a powerful opportunity for independent grocers,” added Shuhei Oyake, president and CEO of Irvine, Calif.-based FFNA. “Vori is a reliable and forward-thinking solution provider that has unleashed a new standard for retail technology and system integrations. Together, we’re making it possible for more grocery stores to streamline the checkout process, improve customer flow and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced retail environment.”
The partnership includes the following:
- Self-Checkout for Independent Grocers: Vori and Fujitsu are joining forces to provide state-of-the-art self-checkout technology fully integrated with VoriOS, Vori’s all-in-one grocery POS system and store management platform. The integration will enable modern POS systems to work with grocers’ existing self-checkout hardware, minimizing the need for expensive replacements when switching to a new POS.
- Technological Advancements: Fujitsu’s S3: Self-Service Simplified line of self-checkout hardware and software technology offer a modular way to add self-checkout and advanced loss prevention systems to a grocery store’s tech abilities. When used with Vori’s cloud-based POS system, inventory management, back office, and customer loyalty and marketing tools, the tech aims to elevate grocers’ in-store performance to new heights.
- Integration Into Vori’s Ecosystem: VoriOS will natively integrate with Fujitsu self-checkout software and hardware, and by employing Fujitsu’s VPOS middleware, VoriOS will have seamless compatibility between Vori’s POS and Fujitsu SCO units from other manufacturers.
- Rebooting Checkout: Vori will resell Fujitsu self-checkout hardware to its VoriOS customers. For grocers with existing Fujitsu self-checkout systems that want to switch to a new POS, VoriOS can be deployed without having to replace existing self-checkout hardware, thanks to Fujitsu’s platform-agnostic middleware. This ensures grocers can switch to VoriOS without unnecessary disruption or self-checkout sunk-cost concerns.