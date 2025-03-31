Vori, Fujitsu Partner on Advanced Self-Checkout Solutions

“Our partnership with Vori represents a powerful opportunity for independent grocers,” added Shuhei Oyake, president and CEO of Irvine, Calif.-based FFNA. “Vori is a reliable and forward-thinking solution provider that has unleashed a new standard for retail technology and system integrations. Together, we’re making it possible for more grocery stores to streamline the checkout process, improve customer flow and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced retail environment.”

[RELATED: NGA, Fincretive Team to Provide Healthy Benefit Card Access for Indies’ Customers]

The partnership includes the following: