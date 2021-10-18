Volpi Foods Uncured Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles

Fourth-generation specialty cured meat provider Volpi Foods has introduced Uncured Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles, the company’s first-ever crumbles-style product. With more consumers cooking at home, the item offers a convenient way to add additional flavor to pizza, pasta, salad, roasted vegetables and other dishes. The crumbles feature a bold and smoky flavor profile with heavy notes of sweet paprika, peperoncino flakes and fennel seed. The product is available this month at select regional retailers in Missouri, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Ohio, with more to come. A 4-ounce package retails for a suggested $4.49. All Volpi Foods products are made from responsibly raised meats with only all-natural ingredients and no synthetic nitrates or nitrites.