VIDEO TOUR: DeCicco & Sons in Somers, N.Y.

When DeCicco & Sons’ newest store opened in Somers, N.Y., in May of this year, it was met with great excitement. As with many of the company’s locations, the townspeople were clamoring for a local grocery store, and the DeCicco name has become well known as a byword for quality.

“What we offer is very specific,” says Joe DeCicco Jr., chief purchasing officer. “We’re not going to be the cheapest on X, Y and Z. We’re 100 percent quality-focused. All of our meat, whether it’s important to you or not, is all natural and antibiotic- and hormone-free. Our produce will last seven days in your fridge, and it’s first picked and super-fresh. This is what we’re offering, and a lot of people appreciate it and understand the difference. They see it, they feel it, and they taste it.”

While seven of the eight stores are in New York’s Westchester County (the eighth is just on the other side of the county line), each is tailored to fit its unique community, and the Somers store is no exception. “We try to follow the architectural style of every community that we go to as best we can to fit in with the rest of the community,” says John DeCicco Jr., CEO/CFO of the stores.