A division of Schuman Cheese, Vevan Foods has added two innovative dairy-free snack packs to its product portfolio. The Vevan Snax line offers Vevan snacking cubes paired with dried fruit and roasted nuts for on-the-go convenience. Vevan Lemon Poppyseed Mozza Snax consists of creamy bite-size cubes of Vevan Mozza infused with a hint of lemon and poppyseeds, and complemented by sweet dried blueberries and roasted cashews, while Vevan P’Jack Snax combines the peppery heat and creaminess of bite-size cubes of Vevan P’Jack with tart dried cranberries and smoky almonds. The brand first launched with a trio of flavors in 2020: Ched, Mozza and P’Jack varieties, all available in Shred and Melts formats. A 1.48-ounce Snax package of either variety is expected to fall in the $1.50-$2.50 range, with final pricing at retailers’ discretion. The line will come packaged in a 16-count display-ready case.