Vallarta Supermarkets Promotes Meatless Options for Lent

Vallarta Supermarkets’ annual Lent menu has rolled out store-wide with a range of authentic options available March 2-April 17 for those abstaining from meat during the observance.

“Our Lent menu offers traditional favorites with meatless alternatives full of flavor,” said Andrew Lewis, Vallarta’s VP of marketing. “Any customer forgoing meat doesn’t mean fewer options; at Vallarta we have you covered.”

New to this year’s menu is hearty lentil soup, which joins such traditional favorites as Baja-style battered fish tacos, authentic ceviches made in-store, and capirotada, a seasonal bread pudding.

Lent menu items will be available across all 53 of the chain’s stores at various in-store departments: La Cocina (Vallarta’s restaurant), Pescadería (seafood department), Cevichería (ceviche section), Cremería (deli) and Grab & Go (prepared foods).

Additionally, using Vallarta Go, customers can shop from home and have their groceries and fresh authentic foods delivered to them. La Cocina items are available for delivery via DoorDash.

Sylmar, Calif.-based Vallarta Supermarkets operates 53 locations throughout California.