Vallarta Supermarkets 1st to Adopt Energy Recovery Device

Vallarta Supermarkets will install Energy Recovery Inc.’s PX G1300 (PX G) energy recovery device at the independent Hispanic grocer’s store in Indio, Calif. The installation marks the first commercial deployment of the device.

“As we’ve committed to doing all we can to reduce our impact on the environment, we have been hunting for new technology and solutions that will enable us to operate our current CO2 refrigeration unit more efficiently and use less energy,” noted Vallarta CEO Miguel Gonzalez. “We are thrilled to find a solution with Energy Recovery, and the efficiencies made possible by the PX G will ultimately help us meet our sustainability goals.”

Over the past several years, Vallarta has rolled out an energy efficiency program that has resulted in a 15% reduction of electricity consumption across the majority of its stores. In September 2019, the company was named the 2019 Clean Energy Champion by Southern California Edison in recognition of its sustainability efforts.

Once it’s installed in the Indio store’s CO2 refrigeration system, the PX G can reduce energy consumption and operating costs in a broad range of operating conditions. While more environmentally friendly than hydrocarbons (HFCs), CO2 systems are more energy intensive to run, particularly in warmer climates such as that of Southern California, where temperatures regularly rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The PX G is designed to solve this challenge, giving retailers a financial incentive to switch to CO2 systems.

“Left unchecked, HFCs are projected to increase global temperatures by a half-degree Celsius by 2100,” said Robert Mao, chairman of the board, president and CEO of San Leandro, Calif.-based Energy Recovery. “With the PX G, our goal is to pave the way for the next-generation CO2 refrigeration system that allows retailers to save on energy costs while complying with regulations phasing out HFCs. We are proud to work with a partner who shares our commitment to sustainability. We look forward to demonstrating the PX G’s performance in a real-world commercial environment. Our confidence in our technology’s ability to reduce energy consumption is high, and we are putting our money where our mouth is. Under this initial deployment, we will only receive payments based off of the amount of energy we save.”

Sylmar, Calif.-based Vallarta Supermarkets operates 53 stores throughout the California counties of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno.