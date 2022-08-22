For those in search of an alternative tortilla filling, Upton’s Naturals has introduced Fava Taco Style Crumbles. Made from fava beans (also known as faba or broad beans), the refrigerated product is suitable for a range of Mexican-inspired dishes or creating a meatless breakfast scramble. Offering a good source of protein – 9 grams per serving – the low-fat and -calorie crumbles are ready to eat after just a few minutes in the frying pan. The meat-free option is also 100% vegan, certified plant-based, kosher pareve, and free of gluten, soy, oil, added sugar and cholesterol. Fava beans have a slightly sweet, earthy taste and are loaded with protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals, including potassium and calcium, to which Upton’s has added a custom blend of taco seasonings, bringing a popular flavor to the crumbles, which mimic the mouthfeel and texture of slow-cooked ground beef. According to company founder Dan Staackmann, “The success and popularity of our Chorizo Seitan led us to explore alternative proteins that could deliver a similar taste profile in a new and nutritious form. Possessing a texture somewhere in between tofu and seitan, we found fava beans were the perfect solution to create a protein crumble appealing to both vegans and meat-eaters alike.” Upton’s Naturals Fava Taco Style Crumbles will retail for a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 8-ounce package in grocers’ refrigerated sections.