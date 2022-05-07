Upton’s Naturals Additional Soup Flavors

Upton’s Naturals has added three recipes to its existing line of wholesome and flavorful vegan soups. Providing 8-11 grams of plant-based protein per serving and just 180-300 calories a bowl, the soups are Non-GMO Certified and Plant Based Certified; contain no added colors, flavors or preservatives; and are completely free of cholesterol and trans fat. Ready to heat-and-eat via stovetop or microwave, the additional varieties are Chick & Wild Rice, featuring a wholesome serving of Upton’s Chick Setian paired with wild rice and lots of herbs and spices; Crimson Lentil, inspired by the company founder’s favorite dal recipe; and Minestrone, a vegan version of one of the most popular soup recipes, containing vegetables, red kidney beans and ditalini pasta in a seasoned tomato broth. Made in the USA, Upton’s Naturals’ Soups have a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 14-ounce can. These latest flavors join a lineup that originally consisted of Chick & Noodle Soup, Chick Tortilla Soup, and Italian Wedding Soup.



