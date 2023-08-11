Upcycling at Breakfast

Buoyed by research showing that sustainability is an important purchase motivator – even in the current inflationary environment, Boston-based Stone & Skillet teamed up with Upcycled Foods Inc. (UP) to create Super Grains English Muffins. The product is made with ReGrained SuperGrain+, created from the nutritious grain left over from beer brewing and offering plenty of plant protein, dietary fiber and prebiotics.

“Stone & Skillet is an innovative disruptor brand in the breakfast category,” noted Dan Kurzrock, CEO and co-founder of Berkeley, Calif.-based UP. “We met one another at the Natural Products Expo West trade show and began to brainstorm product ideas together.”

Added Kurzrock: “This is a good example of our model – meet with an innovative conventional brand and open their eyes to the possibilities of upcycling. After trials, they loved the flavor in addition to the story and nutritional value. We iterated collaboratively together until the formula was finalized.”

For his part, Stone & Skillet’s Cameron Meekins links physical well-being to that of the planet: “Health and wellness is really the biggest trend in breakfast because it hits that consumer need to start the day feeling good with natural energy, which includes plant-forward … better-for-you, better-for-the environment options.”