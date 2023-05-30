Stone & Skillet LLC and Upcycled Foods Inc. have teamed on a premium product, Super Grains English Muffins. The Upcycled Certified and Non-GMO item is made from a dough featuring ReGrained SuperGrain+, created from the nutritious grain left over from beer brewing and offering plenty of plant protein, dietary fiber and prebiotics. Boasting a toasty flavor, with a crispy texture on the outside and a soft and doughy inside, the English muffins are ideal for consumers who want to do their part in reducing food waste. Stone & Skillet Super Grains English Muffins retail for $5.99 per 4-count 12-ounce bakery pack at Imperfect Foods/Misfits Market, with distribution set to expand more broadly into brick-an-mortar retailers and e-commerce.