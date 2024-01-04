United Family Introduces 28-Day Wellness Challenge

To kick off the new year, The United Family has launched a 28-Day Challenge, a month of savings and prizes for customers as they embark on their 2024 wellness journeys. Through an interactive list of challenges linked to customers’ Rewards! accounts, United’s health-and-wellness team is ready to help shoppers at the retailer’s United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market banners create realistic goals, prioritize self-care and adopt positive habits.

“This 28-Day Challenge is all about giving guests an opportunity to get their 2024 wellness journey started on the right foot,” noted Brenda Garcia, health-and-wellness manager and registered dietitian at United. “When guests sign up, they can participate in daily challenges that help introduce and reinforce positive lifestyle habits. Each challenge they complete rewards them with entries for our grand prize of $500!”

Among these challenges are learning how to track progress, power up breakfast and increase fiber intake. Additionally, program participants can take advantage of activities, articles, quizzes and a range of other content to help them succeed. Also, for those seeking an experience beyond the digital space, customers in Lubbock, Texas, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area can sign up for a store tour with one of the retailer’s registered dietitians at a Market Street location near them.

“So many of us have the desire to use the new year as a catalyst for positive change in our lives,” added Garcia, “and we know that knowing where or how to start can be difficult. We hope this 28-Day Challenge will connect guests with tools to start their wellness journey or help keep them on track with what they’ve already started.”

In its 107th year of operation, United Supermarkets LLC is a Lubbock, Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 98 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, which operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.