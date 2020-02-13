Press enter to search
Unilever Bids Farewell to Marketing to Children

Unilever Bids Farewell to Marketing to Children

By Abby Kleckler - 02/13/2020
This logo will be found on all Wall's ice cream products that have fewer than 110 calories and 12 grams of sugar

Unilever is greatly reducing its marketing and advertising of foods and beverages to kids, according to a recent blog post. The company says it will:

  • Not market to children under the age of 12 via traditional media and 13 via social media; 
  • Not use any influencers, celebrities or social media stars who appeal mostly to children; and
  • Limit its use of cartoon characters, especially for products that do not meet a specific nutritional profile. 

Citing the World Health Organization's identification of childhood obesity as one of the most serious public health issues of the 21st century, Unilever said that the move is to help parents, caregivers and kids make better choices.

The multinational company's Wall's ice cream business is rolling out a "Responsibly Made for Kids" promise in conjunction with the announcement.

Unilever is shifting its advertising to speak to parents and caregivers, including a new logo on all point-of-sale materials, and making sure every ice cream in the kids' line has 110 calories or fewer and 12 grams of sugar or less by the end of 2020. 

