Unfamiliar Specialty Produce Sees Uptick in Grocery

Avocados, with their bumpy dark-green skin, were once specialty items. That’s hard to imagine now, as we pass the guacamole on a regular basis. The specialty/exotic category can be one of the most vibrant in supermarkets, if merchandised correctly. New varieties, sizes, colors, flavors and recipes for preparation keep shopping interesting.

Many customers are eager to try new foods if given a few tips and a taste. Three of the most popular specialty items, according to suppliers and produce department management, are featured in this article. In many parts of the country, these items are already making their way into weekly shopping carts and boosting sales. Some specialty produce items have limited growing periods, so customers look forward to their appearance. For example, August is hot in more ways than one with Hatch chiles making their welcome annual arrival.

Voted Most Likely

In a category with hundreds of items, which are currently the most popular and likely to go mainstream?

According to Robert Schueller, public relations director at Melissa’s/World Variety Produce, in Los Angeles, the three biggest specialty produce item trends currently are jackfruit; turmeric, including organic; and dragon fruit, including white and magenta flesh, and also the yellow-skinned variety. Melissa’s will be introducing value-added jackfruit in August 2019. Most supermarkets know that customers want these popular items.