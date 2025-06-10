Uncle Giuseppe’s Expands New York Presence
Specialty grocer to open 3rd new store in 2 years in Levittown
Part of Uncle Giuseppe’s popularity stems from onsite “eatertainment,” as associates make foods like mozzarella cheese and Italian sausage daily in front of customers. The stores also include a pasta room with a window, where fresh pastas are prepared.
Uncle G's locations, including the planned new stores, offer online ordering with curbside pickup and delivery. In the summer, delivery is available in the popular Fire Island beach destination.
Melville, N.Y.-based Uncle Giuseppe’s also has supermarkets in Melville, North Babylon, Massapequa, Smithtown, Port Jefferson Station, Port Washington and Yorktown Heights, N.Y., as well as Ramsey, Tinton Falls and Morris Plains, N.J.