Uncle Giuseppe’s Expands New York Presence

Specialty grocer to open 3rd new store in 2 years in Levittown
Lynn Petrak
Uncle Giuseppe’s Set to Grow New York New Jersey
Uncle Giuseppe's will have 14 locations after its current building boom.

The Uncle Giuseppe's family is getting bigger. According to local news reports, the New York independent grocer is planning another outpost in Levittown, N.Y.

The latest Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace on Long Island, which will be housed in a former King Kullen location, is expected to open in late 2026. The new supermarket will span around 50,000 square feet and carry the chain’s signature array of groceries and Italian specialty items.

Uncle Giuseppe’s confirmed the expansion in a June 9 social media post, declaring, “Can’t wait to come to Levittown!” 

Founded in 2001 in East Meadow, N.Y., “Uncle G’s” has garnered a loyal following in the region and has continued to widen its footprint. In addition to the one in the works in Levittown, the retailer is working on a store that will debut in the town of Bohemia later this year and another site in Greenvale slated for an early 2026 unveiling.

Part of Uncle Giuseppe’s popularity stems from onsite “eatertainment,” as associates make foods like mozzarella cheese and Italian sausage daily in front of customers. The stores also include a pasta room with a window, where fresh pastas are prepared. 

Uncle G's locations, including the planned new stores, offer online ordering with curbside pickup and delivery. In the summer, delivery is available in the popular Fire Island beach destination.

Melville, N.Y.-based Uncle Giuseppe’s also has supermarkets in Melville, North Babylon, Massapequa, Smithtown, Port Jefferson Station, Port Washington and Yorktown Heights, N.Y., as well as Ramsey, Tinton Falls and Morris Plains, N.J.

