Uncle Giuseppe’s Expands New York Presence

The Uncle Giuseppe's family is getting bigger. According to local news reports, the New York independent grocer is planning another outpost in Levittown, N.Y.

The latest Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace on Long Island, which will be housed in a former King Kullen location, is expected to open in late 2026. The new supermarket will span around 50,000 square feet and carry the chain’s signature array of groceries and Italian specialty items.

[RELATED: Tops Markets Opens Latest New York Store]

Uncle Giuseppe’s confirmed the expansion in a June 9 social media post, declaring, “Can’t wait to come to Levittown!”

Founded in 2001 in East Meadow, N.Y., “Uncle G’s” has garnered a loyal following in the region and has continued to widen its footprint. In addition to the one in the works in Levittown, the retailer is working on a store that will debut in the town of Bohemia later this year and another site in Greenvale slated for an early 2026 unveiling.