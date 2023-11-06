Tyson Chicken Nuggets May Contain Metal Pieces

Protein leader Tyson Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling approximately 30,000 pounds of frozen fully cooked chicken Fun Nuggets. This includes Tyson Brand fully cooked Fun Nuggets sold to retailers in 29-ounce packages — a product typically geared toward children.

The company is recalling the product because they have received consumer complaints about finding small, pliable metal pieces in the product.

The product was produced at one location on Sept. 5. Affected products bear the product codes 2483BRV02 07, 2483BRV02 08, 2483BRV02 09 or 2483BRV02 10, establishment code P7211, with a best-if-used-by date of Sept. 4, 2024. Product cases may be identified by code 048153-6910, 10000048153.

[Read more: “How Ambient IoT Can Help Companies Comply With New FDA Food Safety Rules”]

The Fun Nuggets were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has received no additional reports of injury or illness.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. The company has a broad portfolio of products and brands such as Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair.

Meanwhile, another high-level recall of food geared toward children recently occurred. WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches were recalled because the product may contain elevated levels of lead. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services identified WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches as a potential shared source of exposure, following several cases of elevated blood lead levels in children in the western part of the state.