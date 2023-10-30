Stores Nationwide Recall Fruit Puree Due to Serious Health Risk for Kids

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released an advisory over the weekend for consumers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to toddlers and young children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) identified WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches as a potential shared source of exposure following several cases of elevated blood lead levels in children in the western part of the state. As part of the investigation, NCDHHS analyzed multiple lots of the product, detecting extremely high concentrations of lead. As a result, the FDA issued a voluntary recall of all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of lot code or expiration.

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Lead exposure may cause behavioral, developmental and health problems even at low levels in the blood. Because children under age 6 are undergoing critical neurological and physical development, they are especially vulnerable to the adverse effects of lead on the body.

Lead exposure in children is often difficult to see. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms. Although lead can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, signs and symptoms of lead toxicity vary based on exposure.

Short-term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms:

Headache

Abdominal pain/colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Longer-term exposure could result in additional symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should contact their child’s health care provider about getting a blood test.

FDA is continuing to work with state officials and the company, collecting additional information, and taking steps to remove all contaminated product from the market.