Toufyan Bakeries Wraps, Pizza Crusts, Flatbreads

Toufyan Bakeries is introducing five new products at this year’s IDDBA show. Lavash Wraps are a unique combination of flax, oat fiber and whole wheat that also is a suitable source of protein and fiber; Gluten Free Smart Grain Wraps are non-GMO, soy-free, vegan and high-fiber wraps with a soft, pliable texture and hearty taste; Gluten Free Pizza Crusts provide a way for families, even with members on a gluten-free diet, to enjoy homemade pizza, with each package offering three pizza recipes; Thin Style Pita is an “old world” style of pita with pockets that can be filled with various ingredients or used for dipping; and Tandoori Flatbreads are traditional Indian-style flatbreads that are all-natural and non-GMO. The products’ suggested retail prices vary by market.