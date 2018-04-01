Press enter to search
Toufyan Bakeries Wraps, Pizza Crusts, Flatbreads

Toufyan Bakeries Wraps, Pizza Crusts, Flatbreads

Toufyan Bakeries is introducing five new products at this year’s IDDBA show. Lavash Wraps are a unique combination of flax, oat fiber and whole wheat that also is a suitable source of protein and fiber; Gluten Free Smart Grain Wraps are non-GMO, soy-free, vegan and high-fiber wraps with a soft, pliable texture and hearty taste; Gluten Free Pizza Crusts provide a way for families, even with members on a gluten-free diet, to enjoy homemade pizza, with each package offering three pizza recipes; Thin Style Pita is an “old world” style of pita with pockets that can be filled with various ingredients or used for dipping; and Tandoori Flatbreads are traditional Indian-style flatbreads that are all-natural and non-GMO. The products’ suggested retail prices vary by market.

