10/20/2023

Tops Offering Drop-Off Locations for Drug Take Back Day

Grocer also reopens 2 fully renovated Niagara Falls, N.Y., stores
For the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) 25th Annual National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 28, Tops Markets LLC is reminding customers that all 54 of its pharmacy locations are approved drop-off locations for prescription drugs, with clearly designated disposal bins where shoppers can place their unused and unwanted medications. Tops is working with the Department of Environmental Conservation to provide the bins. 

“Every year, Tops is pleased to be a part of the Annual National Drug Take Back Day events in the communities we serve,” said Matthew Hamed, Tops’ director of pharmacy operations. “We want to help be a part of the solution and are pleased to help not only on Oct. 28 but year-round. Proper disposal of unused, unwanted and/or expired prescription medications helps not only protect our environment, but more importantly saves lives.”

On the occasion of the last National Drug Take Back day, hosted in April 2023, more than 663,725 pounds (332 tons) of medication were recovered, according to Tops. Since the program began in 2010, 17.3 million pounds (8,650 tons) of medication across the United States have been disposed of in this way.

Customers can return prescription drugs at any one of the 54 Tops pharmacy locations safely and anonymously year-round during normal pharmacy hours.

Tops Ribbon-Cutting Store No. 22 Niagara Falls, NY Main Image
Officials take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Tops store at 7200 Niagara Falls Boulevard.

In other Tops news, the food retailer recently held grand reopenings for two of its Niagara Falls, N.Y., locations. These renovations, totaling more than $3.7 million dollars in enhancements, marked the 38th (7200 Niagara Falls Boulevard) and 39th (4235 Military Road) locations to be updated with a renewed focus on fresh departments over the past four years. The stores will offer new, enhanced services; an expanded assortment of products; and an enlarged perimeter. Additional improvements include new exterior paint with refreshed awnings, landscaping, energy-efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out; solar-powered efficiencies; expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts; renovated restrooms; a pharmacy waiting area; and new interior décor.

During the grand-reopening celebrations, shoppers had the chance to win such prizes as  $1,000 in Tops gift cards, a shopping spree at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, or an evening on Third Street, complete with an overnight stay at the Sheraton Niagara Falls. During the ribbon-cutting ceremonies, Tops presented community donations totaling $12,000 back to various local nonprofits.

Both locations also feature the Flashfood program, which enables shoppers to buy items from Tops through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at discounted prices while collectively reducing food waste.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.                              

