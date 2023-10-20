Tops Offering Drop-Off Locations for Drug Take Back Day

For the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) 25th Annual National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 28, Tops Markets LLC is reminding customers that all 54 of its pharmacy locations are approved drop-off locations for prescription drugs, with clearly designated disposal bins where shoppers can place their unused and unwanted medications. Tops is working with the Department of Environmental Conservation to provide the bins.

“Every year, Tops is pleased to be a part of the Annual National Drug Take Back Day events in the communities we serve,” said Matthew Hamed, Tops’ director of pharmacy operations. “We want to help be a part of the solution and are pleased to help not only on Oct. 28 but year-round. Proper disposal of unused, unwanted and/or expired prescription medications helps not only protect our environment, but more importantly saves lives.”

On the occasion of the last National Drug Take Back day, hosted in April 2023, more than 663,725 pounds (332 tons) of medication were recovered, according to Tops. Since the program began in 2010, 17.3 million pounds (8,650 tons) of medication across the United States have been disposed of in this way.

Customers can return prescription drugs at any one of the 54 Tops pharmacy locations safely and anonymously year-round during normal pharmacy hours.