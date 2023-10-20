Tops Offering Drop-Off Locations for Drug Take Back Day

In other Tops news, the food retailer recently held grand reopenings for two of its Niagara Falls, N.Y., locations. These renovations, totaling more than $3.7 million dollars in enhancements, marked the 38th (7200 Niagara Falls Boulevard) and 39th (4235 Military Road) locations to be updated with a renewed focus on fresh departments over the past four years. The stores will offer new, enhanced services; an expanded assortment of products; and an enlarged perimeter. Additional improvements include new exterior paint with refreshed awnings, landscaping, energy-efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out; solar-powered efficiencies; expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts; renovated restrooms; a pharmacy waiting area; and new interior décor.
During the grand-reopening celebrations, shoppers had the chance to win such prizes as $1,000 in Tops gift cards, a shopping spree at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, or an evening on Third Street, complete with an overnight stay at the Sheraton Niagara Falls. During the ribbon-cutting ceremonies, Tops presented community donations totaling $12,000 back to various local nonprofits.
Both locations also feature the Flashfood program, which enables shoppers to buy items from Tops through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at discounted prices while collectively reducing food waste.
Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.