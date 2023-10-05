Tops' ‘Free Gas & Groceries’ Campaigns Benefit Local Children’s Hospitals

Tops Markets LLC is in give-back mode: The East Coast retailer is kicking off another Free Gas & Groceries campaign supporting a local children’s hospital.

Running from Oct. 22 through Nov. 4 at all Tops locations, the campaign gives shoppers a chance to win a year’s worth of gas and groceries from the retailer. Shoppers can purchase a $1 ticket, with proceeds benefiting Oishei Children’s Hospital, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Since the partnership with the hospital began, Tops and its customers have raised more than $1.4 million for the cause. “At Tops, it is our belief that by enhancing the quality of life for children through education and excellent health care, we build a strong future together,” said Tops President Ron Ferri. “Our support of the Oishei Children’s Hospital over the years has a long and rich history, and we are proud to support such a wonderful institution that provides the much-needed care for those in need in our community.”

This campaign follows another recent effort to help children and families in need. From now through Oct. 14, a separate Free Gas & Groceries campaign benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital, in Rochester, N.Y. More than $283,000 has been raised for that institution since the annual campaign began.

Tops has also extended a helping hand in other ways this fall. The retailer recently donated $1,000 to the Children’s Charity of Buffalo and Western New York as part of its second annual Tops Slider Showdown at a store in Amherst, N.Y. Additionally, the grocer launched a School Pride Drive benefiting three local food pantries.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.