Attention, New York Entrepreneurs: Local Supplier Summit on Tap

Entrepreneurs can make their pitch at first-ever local supplier summits co-hosted by Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets. During the events, makers across food, beverage, wellness, beauty and general merchandise categories can connect with the grocers’ decision-makers for the chance to get their products on shelf.

The first local summit will be held in Buffalo, N.Y., on Nov. 14, where Tops is headquartered. The second will take place on Nov. 16 in Price Chopper/Market 32’s hometown of Schenectady, N.Y.

This is the first joint local supplier event from Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops since their merger under parent company Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI). The food retailers shared that the summit is a continuation of their longstanding commitment to bringing locally sourced items to market.

“Many suppliers connect with us through industry channels. This summitbroadens those channels to ensure that we are considering as many high-quality local suppliers as are interested in the possibility of partnering with us,” said Blaine Bringhurst, president of Price Chopper/Market 32.

Added Tops’ President Ron Ferri: “Supporting local has always been at the core of our business practices and this only further enhances that commitment to the communities we serve. We’re excited to launch this new initiative and anticipate an outpouring of local entrepreneurs who have been waiting for a moment like this to connect with the right people in our business.”

Would-be suppliers can submit product information via the product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe from now through Sept. 25. ECRM, which operates RangeMe, will review entries to qualify suppliers, create meeting schedules and facilitate face-to-face meetings with Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 category business managers.

