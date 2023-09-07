Redner’s, Tyson Team Up to Support Students and Educators

Students are ensconced in school in most parts of the country, now that Labor Day has passed, and some of them have benefited from a helping hand from grocers and brands. Southeastern Grocers, for example, just wrapped up a register campaign aiding more than 400 schools and school districts across its footprint. Sprouts Farmers Market, for its part, is gearing up to build 24 school gardens in 24 hours on Sept. 23 through its Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

Pennsylvania-headquartered Redner’s Markets Inc. is also helping the cause. The retailer recently teamed up with Tyson Foods' Star Ranch Angus beef brand to support teachers and students during back-to-school season.

Through the Good Neighbor Initiative, Redner’s and Star Ranch Angus pledged $8,000 to the Berks County Head Start program in Reading, Pa. The funds will support the staff wellness program and student field trips. Additionally, Tyson’s brand worked with Redner’s to provide back-to-school bags filled with school supplies, Star Ranch Angus beef coupons, and healthy snacks from Redner’s for all student enrolled on the Head Start program,

"We are truly honored to partner with Redner’s Market, a valued customer. It was a wonderful opportunity to get involved with the Berks County community and bring the Star Ranch Angus brand’s values to life,” said Britney Banuelos, senior brand manager at Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson Foods. “We are proud to support the next generation and will continue to look for ways to support others in the community.”

Tyson also recently donated more than 100,000 pounds of protein to support those impacted by the devastating fires in Maui. The items were sent to the Hawaiian-based Foodland Supermarket group to distribute to nonpofit groups like the Maui Food Bank and Hawaii Food Bank.

Based in Reading, Pa., Redner’s operates 44 grocery stores and 12 convenience stores in eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, with annual sales of about $850 million.