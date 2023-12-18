Tops Markets Names Marketing Coordinator

Tops Markets LLC has promoted Jillian Dowdle to the role of marketing coordinator. In her new position, Dowdle will manage in-store digital screens and assist with collecting and coordinating information between the marketing and merchandising teams to aid in the development of creative briefs. She will also help develop, maintain and ensure successful implementation of planning calendars, and manage recipe content for in-store signage and the website.

Before joining Tops, Dowdle worked for Sodexo as a well-being marketing intern, and at Lactalis as a category management intern. She joined the Tops advertising team earlier in 2023 as an advertising intern, which developed into the full-time role she held before being promoted to marketing coordinator for Northeast Shared Services, a subsidiary of Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI) providing services to both the Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets operating companies.

A resident of Williamsville, N.Y., Dowdle earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Niagara University, in Niagara Falls, N. Y.

Other recent promotions at the company include those of Mike Patti, an exec who’s spent the past 50 years at Tops, to the role of SVP, operations, and John Persons, who has 39 years at the grocer under his belt, to the position of COO of NGI, in which role he oversees both the Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets operating companies, as well as the merchandising and marketing functions of Northeast Shared Services. Additionally, this past May, Scott Kessler became NGI’s EVP, CIO to provide leadership and expertise to both operating companies through Northeast Shared Services.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.