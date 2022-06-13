Tops Holds Grand Reopening for New York Store

Tops Markets LLC celebrated the close of a $2.75 million-dollar renovation project on June 13 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of its Dunkirk, N.Y., store.

The 65,000-square-foot store offers new, enhanced services; an expanded assortment of products; and an enlarged fresh perimeter with updated décor. Renovations also include a new pickup and delivery system, a bakery, new energy-efficient equipment and LED lighting, solar-powered efficiencies, deli and carry-out café areas, expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts, and refurbished restrooms. The remodeled store additionally includes a pharmacy with a new waiting area and a fuel site conveniently located on the property.

“When it comes to freshness, convenience and variety, you’ll find everything here at your newly remodeled Dunkirk store, and with all of the inspiring products, including a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses, custom-cut meats by real butchers, our burger bar, [and] an increased assortment of freshly baked breads and pastries, guests are sure to enjoy all we have to offer,” said Store Manager Scott Obert.

The expanded produce area offers fresh-cut veggies and fruits for quick and easy ready-to-serve convenience, while shoppers will also see more antibiotic-free meat, plant-based options and sustainable seafood selections, along with a larger selection of certified-organic and gluten-free offerings.

Tops’ wide selection of produce and grocery items are provided by the company’s partners, which include 300-plus local dairy farmers and more than 200 local growers that follow the New York State Grown and Certified program requirements.

To mark the grand reopening, the Dunkirk Tops store made $1,000 donations to several local groups, including Campus and Community Children’s Center, the East Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, the Lakeshore Humane Society, People Inc., and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Food Closet.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.