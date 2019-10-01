Topco Names 2 New Vice Presidents

Topco Associates has revealed two new executive appointments: David Negron as VP, meat, seafood, deli and bakery; and Clint Johnson as VP, center store operations.

Negron will take the lead in driving Topco’s strategic business objectives across product development, category management, replenishment and analytics for the meat, seafood, bakery and deli categories. He has extensive experience in the meat industry, having held key positions at Jewel Osco, Strack & Van Til, and Fresh Foods for Save A Lot.