Topco Names 2 New Vice Presidents
Topco Associates has revealed two new executive appointments: David Negron as VP, meat, seafood, deli and bakery; and Clint Johnson as VP, center store operations.
Negron will take the lead in driving Topco’s strategic business objectives across product development, category management, replenishment and analytics for the meat, seafood, bakery and deli categories. He has extensive experience in the meat industry, having held key positions at Jewel Osco, Strack & Van Til, and Fresh Foods for Save A Lot.
“David is a strong collaborator with the ability to forge alliances across all levels of the industry," said Randy Skoda, Topco president and CEO. "His unique skill set, strong capabilities and industry expertise will be an invaluable asset to the organization."
Meanwhile, Johnson, in the newly created role of VP, center store operations, will manage Topco’s supply chain, pricing, sourcing analytics and member services departments. Prior to joining Topco, Johnson was managing director of the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business McMillon Innovation Studio, founded by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and his wife, Shelley, which connects tomorrow’s leaders with the technology sector to accelerate the growth of startup companies.
“Clint will serve a critical role in helping the organization exceed industry benchmarks and provide a consistent, reliable service experience to Topco’s members,” said Skoda.
Topco Associates is a $14 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers, including independent grocery retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice and pharmacy companies.