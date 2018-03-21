Topco Reveals 2018 Board of Directors
In unveiling its 2018 board of directors, Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Topco Associates, LLC noted the addition to the body of S. Neal Berube, president and CEO of Salt Lake City, Utah-based Associated Food Stores Inc.
Berube succeeds Emile Breaux, president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Associated Grocers Inc., who is leaving the board to join Topco’s operations team.
“We are excited to have Neal as a member of Topco’s board of directors,” noted Randy Skoda, president and CEO of Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Topco. “As a Topco member-wholesaler, Neal brings a wealth of strategic insight, industry knowledge and deep commitment, that will help Topco advance its strategic priorities and drive additional value to the membership.
- Chairman: Chris Coborn, Chairman, President and CEO, Coborn’s Inc.
- Vice Chairman: Pete Van Helden, CEO, Stater Bros. Markets
- Neal Berube, President and CEO, Associated Food Stores Inc.
- Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO, Brookshire Holdings Inc.
- Charlie D’Amour, President and COO, Big Y Foods Inc.
- Randy Edeker, Chairman, CEO and President, Hy-Vee Inc.
- Dave Staples, President and CEO, SpartanNash Co.
- Scott Grimmett, President and CEO, Golub Corp./Price Chopper
- Laura Karet, President and CEO, Giant Eagle Inc.
- Randy Skoda, President and CEO, Topco Associates LLC
- Steve Smith, President and CEO, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc.
Topco is a privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers, among them grocery retailers, wholesalers food service and pharmacy companies. The company leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering business-building capabilities.