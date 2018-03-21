Topco Reveals 2018 Board of Directors

In unveiling its 2018 board of directors, Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Topco Associates, LLC noted the addition to the body of S. Neal Berube, president and CEO of Salt Lake City, Utah-based Associated Food Stores Inc.

Berube succeeds Emile Breaux, president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Associated Grocers Inc., who is leaving the board to join Topco’s operations team.

“We are excited to have Neal as a member of Topco’s board of directors,” noted Randy Skoda, president and CEO of Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Topco. “As a Topco member-wholesaler, Neal brings a wealth of strategic insight, industry knowledge and deep commitment, that will help Topco advance its strategic priorities and drive additional value to the membership.