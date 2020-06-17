Press enter to search
Tom Thumb to Sell Barbecue Restaurant’s Smoked Meats

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 06/17/2020
Tom Thumb to Sell Barbecue Restaurant’s Smoked Meats Terry Black's Barbecue
Five Dallas-area Tom Thumb stores are offering various refrigerated smoked meats from Terry Black's Barbecue restaurant.

Supermarket chain Tom Thumb has teamed up with Terry Black’s Barbecue, a Texas restaurant with locations in Dallas and Austin, to bring the eatery’s fare to five Tom Thumb stores around the Big D.

“As restaurateurs, we’ve seen changes in how people dine out, how people shop for groceries, and the products that are available to consumers because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Black. “During this time, we’ve pivoted our business model in more ways than one, and this partnership with Tom Thumb in Dallas has allowed us to provide Dallasites with another offering. We’re bringing smoked meats directly to neighborhoods and filling grocery store shelves with items that have previously been out of stock.”

Items for sale at the stores are:

  • Original Texas Smoked Sausage, Five Links: $15
  • Jalapeño & Cheddar Smoked Sausage, Five Links: $15
  • Whole Smoked Turkey: $40
  • Texas-Sized Smoked Beef Rib, One Rib: $20
  • ½ Texas Smoked Brisket: $40
  • Full Rack of Pork Ribs, One Rack: $40
  • Chopped Brisket, 1 Pound: $20

Dallas-based Tom Thumb operates more than 60 stores. The chain’s parent company, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores other banners include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer

