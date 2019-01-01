Tofurky Plant-Based Burgers

Crafted from soy protein, vegetable protein and wheat gluten, Tofurky’s take on the plant-based burger is less wasteful and more sustainable than pea protein, according to the company, and the two-patty vacuum-sealed packs are designed to minimize store and shopper waste while maximizing shelf space and shelf life. The chef-crafted, non-GMO burgers also offer twice the protein as their pea protein competitors, and are lightly seasoned with salt, onion, garlic and black pepper for a versatile flavor profile. An 8-ounce package retails for a suggested $5.99.