A creamy, high-protein, low-sugar skyr created from a traditional Icelandic recipe that makes a product much thicker and lower in lactose than regular yogurt, all-natural Thor’s Skyr is available in strawberry, blueberry, vanilla and plain flavors, all with 17 to 19 grams of protein, depending on the flavor, and only 1 gram of added sugar per serving. One of the biggest benefits of traditional skyr compared with yogurt is its protein content, because producing skyr requires three to four times as much milk, resulting in a more nutrient-dense, high-protein product. A 6-ounce cup of any flavor of premium Thor’s Skyr retails for a suggested $1.99. The product line was launched last month at The Hús (Icelandic for House) in Portland, Maine, by brand ambassadors Hafthor Bjornsson, a strongman and actor best known from the TV show “Game of Thrones,” and Dylan Sprouse, star of Disney’s “The Suite Life with Zack & Cody,” along with Thor’s Skyr founder Unnar Helgi Danielsson, an Icelandic restaurateur and luxury travel guide who developed the product in response to the pandemic-driven shutdown of the country’s restaurant and tourism industry.