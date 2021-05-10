Thermal Receipt Printer Developed Amid Surge in Self-Checkouts

As the use of self-checkout areas continue to accelerate, Epson has developed a new receipt printer designed to keep the process moving as efficiently as possible. Designed for busy kiosk spaces, the unit offers fast printing, a compact design and remote monitoring support.

Epson’s latest thermal receipt printer can help grocers at a time when they are facing labor shortages and strive to ensure a smooth checkout system for shoppers who prefer to scan and bag groceries themselves.

"The world has changed in the last 18 months, and self-service is a growing trend that isn't going anywhere," said Mauricio Chacon, group product manager, business systems for Los Alamitos, Calif.-based Epson America Inc. "As businesses adjust operations in order to best serve customers, we provide the optimal POS solutions to maximize profitability. The new EU-m30 offers kiosk-friendly features for both new and existing kiosk designs, and delivers durability, ease of use, remote management, and easy troubleshooting that retail and hospitality environments require."

Other features of the new printer include a bezel option that improves paper path alignment and prevents jams, and illuminated LED alerts for quick troubleshooting. The machine uses up to 30% less paper at a time when sustainability is top of mind for both retailers and consumers. Epson, part of the Seiko Epson Corp., of Japan, is also working to become carbon negative and to eliminate the use of resources such as oil and metal by 2050.