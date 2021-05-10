KRS Orders 500+ Tortoise Robots for Client C-Stores

Convenience chain solutions partner KRS, which offers retailers a one-stop-shop integrated solution for loyalty and e-commerce, has entered into a strategic partnership to resell and distribute 500-plus remote-controlled sidewalk delivery vehicles from Tortoise to enable KRS’ c-store operator customers to expand their businesses with affordable, zero-emissions same-day last-mile delivery.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the team at Tortoise to offer this sustainable and economical last-mile solution for convenience retailers,” said Pat Lewis, founder and CEO of KRS. “Integrating low-cost curbside pickup and delivery is essential for convenience retailers to keep growing as consumer behaviors rapidly evolve.”

Each remote-controlled Tortoise delivery robot can carry more than 150 pounds of goods as it safely traverses sidewalks and bike lanes at low speeds. Items travel in secure insulated containers with Bluetooth locking that’s also controlled by the remote driver.

“KRS, a beloved convenience industry innovator, is a fantastic partner to bring Tortoise’s zero-emissions robotic delivery technology to convenience retailers nationwide,” noted Dmitry Shevelenko, co-founder and president of Mountain View, Calif.-based Tortoise. “We’re particularly excited to leverage the flexibility of our vehicles to quickly deploy zero-emissions last mile delivery in a wide variety of communities that have convenience retailers that are powered by KRS.”

With offices in Twin Falls, Idaho, and Charlotte, N.C., KRS provides technology solutions to more than 800 clients in the convenience and petroleum industry operating 10,000-plus retail locations, including such offerings as engagement and rewards programs, CPG-funded digital coupons, scan data reporting, app development, omnichannel ordering, accounting, c-store management, price book, wholesale fuel management, self-checkout point-of-sale, business intelligence, and delivery robots.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, with 2,277 retail stores under a range of banners, 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities, is No. 8 on PG’s list.