Real grandma. Real recipe. Real ice cream. Thelma’s started when a mother-son duo used Great Grandma Thelma’s snickerdoodle recipe to create a frozen treat that quickly became a sensation at their local farmers market. From its humble beginnings in 2012, Thelma's has grown from a cherished family recipe into a nationally loved brand now sold in grocery stores across the country. Known for its handmade quality and cheeky spirit, Thelma’s remains a self-manufacturing brand, lovingly crafting each ice cream sandwich in its production facility in Des Moines, Iowa. Thelma’s is deeply rooted in its family origins, committed to making high-quality treats with authentic ingredients and care. Thelma’s 6 oz. single-serve ice cream sandwiches have a suggested retail price of $3.59, while the 16 fl. oz. 4-packs have a suggested retail of $6.99. Thelma’s offers seven signature flavors, including Grandma Thelma’s Original Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Mint, S’mores, Strawberry Sugar, Monster, and Caramel Coffee.