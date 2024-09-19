Target’s Hires CFO Away From PepsiCo
Target’s Chair and CEO Brian Cornell welcomed Lee to the expanded executive team. "As a successful leader in finance and strategy, Jim will oversee the central role our finance team plays in fueling our long-term profitable growth," he said. "With decades leading core finance functions and nurturing growth, Jim will complement the strong and tenured leadership currently in place on our finance team. From his consumer-centric leadership, to his strategy, business development and corporate governance experience, Jim will be a great addition to our leadership team as we focus on driving Target's roadmap for growth."
In an interview on the company’s website, Lee said he is a “lifelong” Target shopper and believes the company’s future as it emerges from a challenging period. “I’m excited to immerse myself in a new industry. I’ve been in consumer products at PepsiCo for 26 years and I’m excited to dive into the pace and complexity of retail. In fact, I’ve been walking Target stores in the last several weeks, taking mental notes about things I’m eager to learn more about. I’m naturally very curious and it will be energizing to learn all about what makes the company so beloved by consumers,” he asserted.
Fiddelke, meanwhile, will continue in his COO role, per Target’s company profile.
