Target’s Hires CFO Away From PepsiCo

Target Corp. – which recently beat expectations for its second quarter performance – has made some changes at the top. The mass retailer tapped Jim Lee as its CFO and member of its leadership team.

Lee succeeds Michael Fiddelke, who has spearheaded the finance function as part of his COO role and was first named CFO in November 2019. The new CFO will lead financial planning and analysis, finance capabilities, internal audit, accounting, investor relations, treasury, tax, risk, financial products and services and corporate development.

Lee joins Target from PepsiCo, where his 25-year career culminated in the CFO position. During his tenure at that leading CPG, he led global teams in a range of finance and business development areas of business. One of his roles was chief strategy and transformation officer at PepsiCo Beverages North American, where he steered development and mergers and acquisitions.