Target to Ramp Up Adult Beverage Pickup and Same-Day Delivery

Target shoppers will soon be able to order adult beverage items via order pickup and/or drive-up at more than 1,200 stores across the country, and via same-day delivery with Shipt at more than 600.

“Our adult beverage category is one of the fastest-growing divisions within our food and beverage business, and we continue to hear from guests how much they love our fast, easy and safe same-day services,” noted Rick Gomez, chief food and beverage officer at Target. “As we continue to invest in the products and experiences our guests love, making our wine, beer and spirits selection available for pickup and delivery is a natural next step, and we’re proud our team moved so quickly to bring this enhanced service to hundreds of additional stores nationwide.”

The expanded selection will launch via order pickup and/or drive-up in 29 states by the end of this month, and for same-day delivery where local laws allow. As well as wine, beer and spirits, customers can shop the large variety of items already available for order pickup, drive-up and same-day delivery with Shipt across home, apparel, essentials and other categories. Both order pickup and drive-up are free to use, with no membership or minimum order required, and customers’ RedCard discount applies to same-day orders also. Shoppers must present a valid 21-plus ID to take possession of their adult beverage items.

No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, Minneapolis-based Target Corp. operates more than 1,900 locations and is the parent company of Birmingham, Alabama-based Shipt.