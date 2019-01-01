Talenti Organic Artisanal Gelatos
Talenti Organic, a collection of artisanal gelatos made with all organic ingredients, is the latest line from gelato manufacturer Talenti. The certified organic line comprises four varieties:
- Talenti Organic Ginger Matcha Gelato, made with green tea and ginger steeped in organic cream, blended with Japanese matcha
- Talenti Organic Oak-Aged Vanilla Gelato, made with organic, slow-cooked Madagascan vanilla gelato, elevated with notes of oak
- Talenti Organic Chocolate Mousse Gelato, made with organic dark chocolate gelato whipped with egg for a fluffy texture, swirled with fudge
- Talenti Organic Brown Butter Caramel Gelato, made with organic caramel gelato swirled with buttery dulce de leche
SRP for the line of gelatos ia $5.49-$6.49 per pint.