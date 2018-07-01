Press enter to search
Close search

SunWise Peanut Free Sandwiches

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

SunWise Peanut Free Sandwiches

SunWise Peanut Free Sandwiches, in Grape and Strawberry Jelly varieties, are completely free of nuts and peanuts, and feature soft, white whole-grain bread. Made with SunButter sunflower seed spread, the sandwiches can be enjoyed at home, school or any social dining environment where nut allergies are a concern. Available in 5.2-ounce crust and 2.8-ounce crustless varieties, the sandwiches contain no high-fructose corn syrup, are high in protein and are individually wrapped. Frozen but always fresh when thawed, the sandwiches come in variety packs and retail for about $3.29 per six-pack.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products