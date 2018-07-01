SunWise Peanut Free Sandwiches, in Grape and Strawberry Jelly varieties, are completely free of nuts and peanuts, and feature soft, white whole-grain bread. Made with SunButter sunflower seed spread, the sandwiches can be enjoyed at home, school or any social dining environment where nut allergies are a concern. Available in 5.2-ounce crust and 2.8-ounce crustless varieties, the sandwiches contain no high-fructose corn syrup, are high in protein and are individually wrapped. Frozen but always fresh when thawed, the sandwiches come in variety packs and retail for about $3.29 per six-pack.