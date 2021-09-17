Sunbasket, Danny Seo Launch Limited-Time Meal Kit Recipe

Healthy meal delivery service Subasket has joined up with eco-friendly living proponent Danny Seo on a new limited-time-only meal kit inspired by a recipe from Seo’s new cookbook, “Naturally Delicious Dinners.”

Seo worked with Justine Kelly, executive chef and co-founder of San Francisco-based Sunbasket, on the entirely plant-based meal kit, Chipotle BBQ Carrot Sliders with Crispy Kale Chips. The kit will be ready to ship from Oct. 3 through Oct. 13.

“As we are continuing to offer our customers more delicious, plant-based meal solutions, we could not be more excited to partner with Danny Seo on this exclusive limited-time meal kit,” said Kelly. “Danny has been a longtime friend and fan of Sunbasket, and his expertise and devotion to healthy cooking made him the perfect partner for this new offering. This recipe felt like a natural iteration to our extensive meal lineup, helping our subscribers find easy solutions for healthy eating.”

The meal features seasonal fresh organic produce such as carrots, cabbage and yellow onion, along with a range of spices and seasonings to create the vegetarian slider. The recipe starts with toasted brioche buns that are then filled with organic caramelized carrot ribbons and onions in a smoky barbecue sauce. For a tangy side, Kelly pairs the sliders with baked crunchy kale chips sprinkled with tart sumac.

“I thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Chef Justine and her team to bring this recipe from my new cookbook to life for Sunbasket subscribers,” said Seo. “I am eager to share this refined take on a BBQ slider and show how delicious and easy plant-based recipes can be.”

The exclusive Danny Seo x Sunbasket meal kit will be offered for three consecutive ship weeks: Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17.