Summer Fancy Food Show Returns in Person

The Specialty Food Association’s Summer Fancy Food Show opened on June 12 with a flourish, welcoming exhibitors and attendees from around the world to the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York after a two-year absence amid the pandemic.

Along with many ongoing trends – plant-based items of all kinds, better-for-you foods and beverages, sustainability – Progressive Grocer noted some emerging trends, such as more food products and ingredients hailing from Africa, including Ayo Foods’ spicy sauces and Yolélé’s Fonio Chips, and novel flavors, as with Schuman Cheese’s Cello Mayan Cocoa Coffee Fontal Cheese, Heritage Kulfi’s Cardamon Chai Ice Cream, and Daily Crunch’s Cinnamon Java Sprouted Nut Medley. There were also plenty of traditional foods spanning meats, dairy products, sauces, snacks and more. The photos below capture some of the action on the expo floor on the show’s first day.

The Summer Fancy Food Show runs through June 14.