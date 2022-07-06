Yolélé Fonio Chips

Purpose-driven West African food brand Yolélé offers a line of chips made with fonio, a nutritious ancient grain similar to a rice or couscous. The line’s flavors are Sea Salt, Yassa (bright habanero chili, sweet caramelized onion and zesty lime); Greens (moringa leaf and citrusy baobab fruit); and Afro-Funk (dawadawa – a.k.a. fermented locust beans – and ginger). By sourcing its fonio from rural farmers in West Africa, Yolélé is able to create economic opportunity for these communities while also supporting a more resilient, biodiverse food system by helping to revive demand for this naturally sustainable crop. A 5-ounce bag of any variety of Fonio Chips retails for a suggested $4.99. Yolélé was founded in 2017 by noted chef Pierre Thiam and his business partner Philip Teverow.