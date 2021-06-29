Advertisement
06/29/2021

Ayo Hot Sauces

Ayo Hot Sauces

A year after it debuted a line of frozen meals, Ayo Foods, a brand offering authentic West African-inspired cuisine, is enlivening the center store with two shelf-stable hot sauces: Shito, a medium-heat chili pepper sauce with a smoky, spicy profile, and Pepper, a hot habanero sauce containing onion, tomatoes, garlic and basil. Providing deep flavor profiles -- and a little kick -- the sauces can accompany any summer dish or serve as a marinade. The sustainably sourced ingredients create flavors inspired by the family traditions of founders Perteet and Fred Spencer.  An 8.5-ounce jar of either variety retails for a suggested $7.99. Ayo’s line of West African food fills a void in an evolving U.S. food and grocery landscape where African food is significantly underrepresented.

 

Other Popular Products

Chobani Zero Sugar

Chobani Zero Sugar
Sown Organic Oat Creamer

Sown Organic Oat Creamer
Advertisement