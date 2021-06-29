Ayo Hot Sauces

A year after it debuted a line of frozen meals, Ayo Foods, a brand offering authentic West African-inspired cuisine, is enlivening the center store with two shelf-stable hot sauces: Shito, a medium-heat chili pepper sauce with a smoky, spicy profile, and Pepper, a hot habanero sauce containing onion, tomatoes, garlic and basil. Providing deep flavor profiles -- and a little kick -- the sauces can accompany any summer dish or serve as a marinade. The sustainably sourced ingredients create flavors inspired by the family traditions of founders Perteet and Fred Spencer. An 8.5-ounce jar of either variety retails for a suggested $7.99. Ayo’s line of West African food fills a void in an evolving U.S. food and grocery landscape where African food is significantly underrepresented.