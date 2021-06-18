Stop & Shop Kicks Off Summer With LTO Sol Tropical Collection

As the weather heats up, Stop & Shop is bringing the taste of the tropics to shoppers’ tables this summer with its LTO (Limited Time Originals) Sol Tropical collection. Inspired by the bold, exotic flavors of the tropics, including mango, guava and passion fruit, the variety of products ranges from ice cream and beverages to prepared foods and household items.

The products are now available online and at all of Stop & Shop’s more than 400 store locations across its five-state footprint of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey through the end of August, while supplies last. Below are some top items from the Sol Tropical lineup, which range from $2 to $5.99:

Mango Passionfruit Fruit Bar: At just 70 calories per serving, this frozen dessert is a sweet, creamy citrus blend of the tropics.

Mango Pineapple Cupcake: These yellow cupcakes are topped with real whipped cream. Half of the cupcakes in the 6-pack are garnished with chunks of fresh pineapples, while the others are topped with mango brushed in a warmed Harmony (apricot-flavored) glaze.

Pineapple Chipotle Salsa: The chipotle pepper taste this salsa boasts is sweetened with fresh pineapple flavor.

Mango Guava Seltzer: Whether shoppers crave citrusy and tangy notes or something that’s sweet and effervescent, Stop & Shop’s zero-calorie Sol Tropical seltzer is bound to be on rotation over the next couple of months.

Dragon Fruit + Energy Drink Sticks: Ideal for on-the-go refreshment, these drink packets add a sweet twist and caffeine to water bottles for shoppers to stay energized and hydrated.

The LTO Sol Tropical items are exclusive to Ahold Delhaize USA Brands, including Stop & Shop, Giant Foods and The Giant Co. Introduced for the first time last summer, Sol Tropical comprises 25 products across the nonperishable, fresh and nonfood categories.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.