06/04/2021

Stop & Shop Donates $82.5K to Support LGBTQ+ Community

Retailer also launches special webpage for Pride Month
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
One of the ways that Stop & Shop is celebrating Pride is by offering a variety of themed cakes, cupcakes, floral bouquets and balloons.

In honor of Pride Month, Stop & Shop is donating $82,500 among several LBGTQ+ organizations, each of which spread awareness and provide advocacy, crisis intervention and support resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In partnership with The Kellogg Co., Stop & Shop will make a donation to GLAAD to support its LGBTQ+ youth anti-bullying efforts. Also, in partnership with Proctor & Gamble (P&G), Stop & Shop will make an additional donation to GLAAD, as well as donations to The Trevor ProjectCenterLinkSageOutRight and the National Black Justice Coalition.

CPGs Kellogg’s and P&G are also partnering with Giant Food on several initiatives for Pride Month. Giant Food is a sister Ahold Delhaize USA banner of Stop & Shop.

Additionally, Stop & Shop will make donations to five local organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community:

“Diverse teams, ideas and experiences are valued at Stop & Shop — and are an integral part of our success,” said Gordon Reid, president of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop. “We’re proud to make these donations alongside our partners and to support the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.”

The food retailer has also launched a special webpage for Pride Month, which features recipes from celebrity chef and LGBTQ advocate Elizabeth Falkner, plus products to shop from National LGBT Chamber of Commerce-certified, LGBT-owned suppliers so customers can show their support for the community when they shop. Stop & Shop will spotlight LGBT-owned products in its weekly circular throughout June.

Stop & Shop was recognized as a 2021 Best Place to Work for LBGTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.

