Stop & Shop Donates $82.5K to Support LGBTQ+ Community

In honor of Pride Month, Stop & Shop is donating $82,500 among several LBGTQ+ organizations, each of which spread awareness and provide advocacy, crisis intervention and support resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In partnership with The Kellogg Co., Stop & Shop will make a donation to GLAAD to support its LGBTQ+ youth anti-bullying efforts. Also, in partnership with Proctor & Gamble (P&G), Stop & Shop will make an additional donation to GLAAD, as well as donations to The Trevor Project, CenterLink, Sage, OutRight and the National Black Justice Coalition.

CPGs Kellogg’s and P&G are also partnering with Giant Food on several initiatives for Pride Month. Giant Food is a sister Ahold Delhaize USA banner of Stop & Shop.

Additionally, Stop & Shop will make donations to five local organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community:

“Diverse teams, ideas and experiences are valued at Stop & Shop — and are an integral part of our success,” said Gordon Reid, president of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop. “We’re proud to make these donations alongside our partners and to support the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.”

The food retailer has also launched a special webpage for Pride Month, which features recipes from celebrity chef and LGBTQ advocate Elizabeth Falkner, plus products to shop from National LGBT Chamber of Commerce-certified, LGBT-owned suppliers so customers can show their support for the community when they shop. Stop & Shop will spotlight LGBT-owned products in its weekly circular throughout June.

Stop & Shop was recognized as a 2021 Best Place to Work for LBGTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

